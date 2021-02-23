Thurles Credit Union launches Green Energy Loan

Anyone thinking of retrofitting their home or buying an electric/hybrid vehicle should contact Thurles Credit Union.

They have just launched their Green Energy Loan where members can borrow up to €50,000 over 10 years to carry out home improvements in line with the Retrofit Scheme or buy an electric/hybrid vehicle.

Interest rates start from only 6.5% (6.7% APR) and demand is expected to be strong.

‘There’s a lot of talk these days about climate change’ says Brian King, CEO of Thurles Credit Union. ‘People want to do their bit for the environment. They also want to save money on their home energy bills and transportation costs. Our Green Energy Loan allows them to do that. There are also some very generous grants available from the SEAI to help members cover the costs.’

Thurles Credit Union have teamed up with SuperHomes (an initiative of the Tipperary Energy Agency) to offer a free consultation (until 5 March) to Thurles CU members to advise how best to make their home more energy efficient and to assist in the grant application process. They have also partnered with Tipperary Co-Op to offer a free consultation with their project coordinators as part of their energy upgrade scheme.

In all, Thurles Credit Union are making over €5 million available for the Green Energy Loans. To apply or find out more, just call them on 0504 91700, email info@thurlescu.ie or visit www.thurlescu.ie. If you’re not yet a member, that’s alright, you can apply for membership and then apply for the loan, almost straightaway. The only stipulation for membership is that you live and/or work in the greater Thurles area.

Apart altogether from the Green Energy Loan, being a member of Thurles Credit Union is one of the best decisions you can make for your money. They are a not-for-profit community organisation and offer great value loans with flexible repayment options and free protection insurance. In these challenging times, they are always there for you.