Sponsored Content: Templemore Credit Union - We're Lending

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Templemore credit union was and remains on hand to support our members during a very challenging and uncertain time. Credit unions have shown huge innovation and flexibility to continue to deliver our services.

Templemore credit union have invested in the latest technology including full online loan applications with digital signatures meaning members can now apply on line, upload their documents and have their loan funds transferred to their chosen accounts without having to call to the office. As restrictions are lifted and people plan for the future it’s now more important than ever to let people know that we are here to support our members and that Templemore credit union are actively lending.

Michael Fogarty CEO of Templemore Credit Union said “No matter the loan, be it for home improvements, a Deep Retrofit, upgrading your car or just a loan consolidation, our doors here at Templemore Credit Union are open. We cater for loans of all sizes and are here to support and here to lend.

We continually tailor our services and products to the needs of our members and encourage anyone who is planning to take out a loan to talk to us first at Templemore Credit Union.

We offer fair and affordable loans to our members and are always happy to work with each member individually to structure loan repayments in a way that works best for their individual needs and their financial circumstances."

Credit unions throughout the country have been named the most highly regarded organisations in Ireland in the recent RepTrak® 2020 study carried out by The Reputations Agency. Credit unions took the top spot for their levels of trust, respect, admiration and esteem.

We know our members trust us and now we need them to know that we can support them and get the message across that we’re lending.

Michael continued “We offer loans to suit our member’s needs: For example, at the moment we are offering our Greener Energy loan with a very affordable rate of 7.9% subject to or Lending Terms and conditions. Our loans are typically approved on the same day of application with 98% of loan applications approved. We offer loans to existing members, members we may not have seen for a while or who’s membership might have lapsed, and of course those in our local community who have yet to become members and may be new to the idea of the credit union.

At a time when pillar banks are closing or removing their services its really important the community support their local credit union for any borrowing requirements they may have now and into the future. So, call in, or contact us today, and enquire about our many loan products where you will be met with a member of staff who will assist you in any query you may have in a friendly professional manner Remember we are actively lending within the community”.

For further information, please contact Templemore Credit Union on 050431603, email info@templemorecu.ie or visit our website www.templemorecu.ie.