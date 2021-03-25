Holy Week and Easter Ceremonies in Thurles Parish

This most important week in the Christian year reminds us of God’s sacrifice of his son and God’s love for his people. It celebrates God raising his son Jesus from the dead as well as the destruction of the power of sin and death forever. It is the great hope of the Christian faithful.

Please note all Holy Week Ceremonies are available live stream only – www.thurlesparish.ie. Journeying from Anguish to Hope: March 28th – April 4th 2021.

Passion Sunday, 28th March, Mass Times – Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem:

• Cathedral: Saturday - 7pm Vigil, Sunday - 11am and 7pm.

• Bóthar na Naomh: Sunday – 9am.

One of Christ’s few moments of recognition and acceptance is commemorated with the blessing of the palms. We invite you to cut a piece of palm and if you are joining us on either live stream or on the radio we will offer a Blessing of Palm. Blessed Palms will also be available in baskets in both churches following our Sunday Masses.

‘The Blessed Palms: As we place this palm in a special place in our home, may it be a reminder, Jesus, of your great unconditional love for each of us. May it be a source of protection for us all the year through.

• Monday, 29th March: 11 am Mass & Mass at 7pm including a Contrition Ceremony:

In Judas’ betrayal we see an image of sin as it is found in each one of us. Just as Judas preferred the possession of money to the Lamb of God, so the essence of sin is to put an earthly good above that of our relationship with God - in effect we betray Christ. Tonight we take time to reflect on our lives and recommit ourselves to live in God’s unfailing love.

• Tuesday 30th March: Mass 11 am & 7pm

• Spy Wednesday ,31st March: 11 am Mass & Chrism Mass at 7pm:

The Mass of Chrism serves two purposes. Firstly, it is the Mass of the priesthood in which the bishop and priests renew their priestly promises which they made when they were ordained.

Secondly the Mass of Chrism is the occasion on which the bishop, assisted by all the priests of the diocese (on line only this year!) consecrates the Oil of Chrism and blesses the Oils of Catechumens and of the Sick.

These are the three Holy Oils, which are used in the administration of the sacraments throughout the year in all the parishes of the diocese.

The Triduum – Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday:

The three days from the evening of Holy Thursday through to the evening of Easter Sunday. These three days take in the most significant and powerful ceremonies of the Church’s year and are most truly understood as a single liturgy spread out over 3 days

• Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord’s Supper – 7pm from the Cathedral

• Prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane – 9pm from the Cathedral

The Mass centres on the actions of Christ the night before he died. We commemorate the institution of the celebration of the Eucharist as well as the Washing of the feet (not permissible due to Covid-19 restrictions) , a reminder to Christians to live a life of service to others.

Prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane is an opportunity for us to sit with Jesus in a period of quiet reflection for an hour.

• Good Friday: Easter Story for Children – 12 noon from the Cathedral

• The Lord’s Passion – 3pm from Bóthar na Naomh

• Stations of the Cross – 7pm from the Cathedral

At 12 noon we have a retelling of Christ’s life, death and resurrection for younger children. The Church enters the tomb with Christ and experiences the death of the Saviour through the liturgy, celebrated at 3pm, the hour at which Christ was crucified while we pray the way of the cross with Jesus at 7pm.

• Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil – 7pm from the Cathedral

The Easter Vigil is called the “mother of all vigils” because it is from this liturgy that the whole mystery of faith flows. We keep watch for the expectant rising of our Saviour.

You could say that every Mass is, in a sense, a scaled down version of the Easter Vigil in that each Mass is the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ, which brings new life to all who receive from it. It is a night of great joy and celebration in the Church. Allelulia!

Easter Sunday Mass Times:

• 9am – Bóthar na Naomh

• 11am & 7pm – Cathedral

The Mass of Easter Sunday establishes itself from the Easter Vigil. It is the Mass of the Resurrection, celebrating Christ's victory over sin and death.

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.” - Pope John Paul II