Find a Therapist that is right for you with IACP

The Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy provides a link between those who are seeking Counselling/ Psychotherapy and those who provide it.

As the largest Counselling and Psychotherapy Association in Ireland, the IACP represents over 4,500 members.

Whether you’re seeking an anxiety specialist, a pregnancy or grief counsellor, or an expert in cancer or eating disorders, you’ll find one nearby with the handy search bar on their website that allows you to browse professional therapists in your area by speciality from 2500 therapists located nationwide.

When speaking to an IACP member, you can expect the full attention of a friendly, approachable professional. Plus, with phone and video appointments available, you don’t even need to leave the house to seek the best advice for feeling better.

Celebrating their 40th year in 2021, IACP is the longest standing and largest member organisation of its kind and they pride themselves on providing reliable and credible support of the highest standard. This means that IACP accredited therapists are appropriately qualified and competent professionals. They are bound by a Code of Ethics and must participate in continuous professional development, so you can rest assured your IACP therapist is fully qualified to support you.

IACP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lisa Molloy said: "For many, mental health issues are a part of daily life. Where there is a reluctance to speak about mental wellbeing this can cause delays or prevent people from seeking help.

"Marking IACP’s 40th Anniversary, our upcoming Public Event: Essential Conversations with IACP will highlight the fact that conversations about mental health are essential. By talking openly about mental health issues we can raise awareness, remove barriers, and create space for people to feel comfortable and supported.

"I encourage members of the public to sign up for this very special free online event, with Blind Boy as the MC, for some practical tips and open conversations on topics including parenting, body image, and sports," she said.

If you would like to speak to a professional you can log on to iacp.ie where you can find over 2,500 trained and accredited therapists based nationwide– many of whom are working via phone/video call – who can talk to you today