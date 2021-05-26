Job Alert: BCD Energy Thurles are hiring!

BCD Energy Thurles are hiring now for a full time Architectural /Autocad Technician.

BCD Energy Consultants is a multi-disciplinary consultancy firm based in Thurles Co. Tipperary.

A full time position is offered for an architectural/ AutoCAD technician to assist in this ever expanding company. Training and all supports will be offered as part of the role. The works will be focused on the following:

• School Renovation and Extension Projects: Assisting in carrying out full surveys, design, project management and sign off on renovation and school extension projects in the Tipperary and surrounding areas.

• SEAI National Retrofit Programme: The firm is working closely with the Sustainable authority of Ireland in delivering SEAI’s ambitious target of upgrading and retrofitting 500,000 homes in Ireland by 2030, the new role will assist in carrying out the survey, design, overseen and delivering of energy retrofits to private and local authority homes on an ongoing basis.

Please apply with CV & Cover Letter to noreen@bcdenergy.ie. For more information visit our website here.