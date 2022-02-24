Search

24 Feb 2022

Network Ireland Tipperary team supporting business

Rise in online shopping in Louth results in more local businesses going online

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Feb 2022 4:06 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Network Ireland Tipperary is a membership organisation for women in business across county Tipperary.
It will hold an event on Wednesday March 2 entitled - How to reset your HR function post-pandemic.
It is open to both employees and entrepreneurs.
Network Ireland encourages all women with any level of interest in this, to get in touch about membership for 2022.
Network Ireland have a growing membership in the county both with individual and corporate memberships.
Working processes changed dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic. Working from home was the situation for many office workers and as such the return to the office has presented various challenges for certain organisations.
The highest amount of employment legislation ever introduced in Ireland was introduced during 2021. The importance of ensuring that your HR function is up to speed with this new legislation is the entire responsibility of each business owner.
Laura Bourke, President of Network Ireland Tipperary and founder of Aspire Recruitment notes “We are in the midst of a talent shortage and almost full employment in Ireland. Organisations that focus on retaining employees will be in a stronger position as we focus on post pandemic business operations.”
To ensure that businesses are up to speed, the event will assist business owners in ensuring that their HR practices are up to date.
Tina Mulhearne will deliver the session. Tina set up H.R. Direct Ltd over twenty years ago. She specialises in working with small to medium sized businesses providing them with human resources skills and tools required to manage their business requirements successfully.
This approach has never been as critical as we manage expectations post returning to work from an employer and employee perspective.
To book your ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/
how-to-reset-your-hr-
function-post-pandemic-
tickets-268820297747.
Supported by the Local Enterprise Office, Tipperary and AIB, Network Ireland Tipperary is a business community you want to be a member of for 2022. Come along to the event and sample the hospitality and welcome from a dynamic and friendly business community.

Senator Ahearn welcomes increase in employment in Tipperary

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media