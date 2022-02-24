Network Ireland Tipperary team supporting business

Network Ireland Tipperary is a membership organisation for women in business across county Tipperary.

It will hold an event on Wednesday March 2 entitled - How to reset your HR function post-pandemic.

It is open to both employees and entrepreneurs.

Network Ireland encourages all women with any level of interest in this, to get in touch about membership for 2022.

Network Ireland have a growing membership in the county both with individual and corporate memberships.

Working processes changed dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic. Working from home was the situation for many office workers and as such the return to the office has presented various challenges for certain organisations.

The highest amount of employment legislation ever introduced in Ireland was introduced during 2021. The importance of ensuring that your HR function is up to speed with this new legislation is the entire responsibility of each business owner.

Laura Bourke, President of Network Ireland Tipperary and founder of Aspire Recruitment notes “We are in the midst of a talent shortage and almost full employment in Ireland. Organisations that focus on retaining employees will be in a stronger position as we focus on post pandemic business operations.”

To ensure that businesses are up to speed, the event will assist business owners in ensuring that their HR practices are up to date.

Tina Mulhearne will deliver the session. Tina set up H.R. Direct Ltd over twenty years ago. She specialises in working with small to medium sized businesses providing them with human resources skills and tools required to manage their business requirements successfully.

This approach has never been as critical as we manage expectations post returning to work from an employer and employee perspective.

To book your ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/

how-to-reset-your-hr-

function-post-pandemic-

tickets-268820297747.

Supported by the Local Enterprise Office, Tipperary and AIB, Network Ireland Tipperary is a business community you want to be a member of for 2022. Come along to the event and sample the hospitality and welcome from a dynamic and friendly business community.