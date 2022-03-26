Thurles Rotary Club seeks computer equipment for recycling

The Rotary Club of Thurles are planning to hold a collection of unused computer equipment to be then given to Camara Education (see www.camara.org), for further recycling and distribution to enable technology education in Ethiopa.

The following is a list of suitable items which we would hope to gather at our collection point, the former Elverys Shop at Lower Liberty Square, Thurles on Friday and Saturday April 1st and 2nd from 12 am to 4 pm.



List of technology needed:

- Desktops & Laptops (i3 processor and above - in working condition preferably)

- Severs

- Flat Screen Monitor (17" and above)

- USB Keyboards & Mice

- Laptop Chargers

- VGA & DVI Cables

- Power Leads



Thurles Rotary Club believes that most businesses, schools, institutions and many private households, have unused computer equipment which could be recycled in this way. Camara GUARANTEES complete safe and secure wiping of ALL DATA prior to refurbishment.



The Rotary Club of Thurles, under the guidance of Club President Marie Cunniffe and Project Leader John M Gleeson, will be carrying out a publicity campaign to include posters, fliers and the use of social media, to create awareness of the project, the location of the collection point and the dates, in early course.