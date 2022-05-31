Two out of three people in Tipperary say lack of salary info on job ads puts them of applying

Two out of three people in Tipperary (65%) say the lack of salary information on a job ad has put them off applying for role. That’s according to a wide ranging survey conducted by leading Irish recruitment company, FRS Recruitment whose operations include an office in Tipperary.

The Employment Insights Survey also included a range of other insights from Tipperary employees and employers. Approximately six out of ten people (62%) believe there will be more job opportunities available to them this year, up from the 26% of people in Tipperary who were of that view a year ago.

While more than eight out of ten people in Tipperary (85%) believe they would secure a new job within a period of 3 months, up from the from the 61% who were of that view when the same question was posed 12 months ago.

Only one in eight people (13%) fear for their job security now, down from the 56% who were concerned this time last year.

The majority of Tipperary employees (65%) expect to receive a pay rise in the next 12 months and 69% feel their salary reflects their current position. One in four (25%) would consider a pay cut if their job was at risk – significantly below than the national average of 46%.

When it comes to employers, in Tipperary half (50%) say they are looking beyond Ireland when it comes to recruiting staff, while more than five out of ten (55%) note there has been a reduction in the number of job applications they have received this year. Four out of ten employers in Tipperary (40%) also say that salary is the main driver of attrition in the employment market at present.

Only 5% of Tipperary based employers say that the conflict in Ukraine has impacted their hiring outlook for the year.

Speaking about the survey, Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment said, “What this survey highlights is the shift in mindset that we’ve seen amongst employees in Tipperary and around the rest of the country. Following on from the pandemic many are now feeling on a much stronger footing and that is impacting the dynamics in the employment market in Tipperary and beyond. So we see a greater emphasis on salary with stronger expectations for rises or salary becoming the key motivator when it comes to considering a new role.

“In that environment it should come as no surprise that candidates want to see salary information included in a job advertisement. This is a common refrain we hear from candidates, they want to get a better idea as to what package is on offer before they even begin the application process these days. Generally, there is also a growing belief amongst candidates that they will have no difficulty securing alternative employment as there are plenty of options out there so more will opt for the role that provides the type of information they are seeking.

“This change in outlook is also having a knock on effect on employers based in Tipperary and other parts of the country. They are reporting a decrease in the number of applications and a reduction in the level of suitability. It highlights just how difficult it is becoming for companies to find the right talent. This is also illustrated by the increased focus employers are putting on sourcing talent from overseas, a trend we in FRS Recruitment have noticed has grown in the last six months. All of this highlights the importance of finding and retaining key talent and we expect this, along with the wider inflationary issues in the economy, will put further pressure on salaries in Tipperary and beyond as the year progresses,” Ms. McCormack concluded.

FRS Recruitment is one of the leading recruitment businesses operating in Ireland. They have 10 offices nationwide, with locations in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny, Offaly, Cavan and Roscommon. A 100% Irish business, FRS Recruitment is part of the FRS Network – the social enterprise co-operative.