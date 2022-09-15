Tipperary Co-Founder of new business REMind Ed launches Mind Moments for well-being use in classrooms

Tipperary native and Primary Teacher Úna Ryan along with her business partner Denise Enright, Child and Adolescent Psychotherapist, have launched their new business REMind Ed with Mind Moments a first of its kind product designed for teachers to aid wellbeing in classrooms across Tipperary and nationwide.

Mind Moments is a collection of prompt cards that offer a simple four-step model, grounded in research, to support the emotional development and wellbeing of children. The cards which take less than five minutes to apply as part of the daily school routine include prompts for movement, play, breathing and positive affirmations.

The Department of Education Wellbeing Policy Statement and Framework for Practice first published in 2018 ensures primary schools nationwide will implement a School Self-Evaluation Wellbeing Promotion Process by 2025. Mind Moments by REMind Ed were designed with this in mind.

Mind Moments is a resource that aims to promote wellbeing and preventative mental health habits in the classroom environment in a fun and creative way. Mind Moments offers schools a simple yet wholly effective way for teachers to put wellbeing theory into practice in their classrooms to empower and support children’s emotional development.

REMind Ed was founded by Úna Ryan and Denise Enright in 2021. Úna currently works as a Primary School Teacher while Denise is a practicing Child and Adolescent Psychotherapist who formerly taught at primary school level both here in Ireland and in the UK.

Together, they have more than 15 years’ experience in education, working with children, teenagers and families. REMind Ed was founded with the aim of creating simple, useful and highly effective reminder prompts for school and indeed homes that build and support healthy, life-long habits.

In their individual professional roles and personal lives, they are both passionate and active advocates for mental health. Parenthood expanded their interest in mental health and well-being further.

Úna commented, “Having extensively tested the market as part of our research, the feedback we have received from teachers, psychotherapists, principals, and parents is so positive, heartening and affirming. The impact of daily use of Mind Moments is already being seen with the enthusiastic response the children have shown when engaging in the activities.”

Speaking at the launch, Denise commented, “Mental health awareness and the importance of supporting wellbeing from an early age has become a much wider issue in recent years and it is a responsibility we all have to our children and the children we work with.”

The formidable duo, share a passion and vision which led them to co-found REMind Ed which is set to have a positive and lasting impact starting in classrooms nationwide from September, ‘a dream come through for the pair’! Úna and Denise commented, “we are very excited to bring this new product to market today.”

Bespoke product artwork has been carefully created by the talented designer illustrator, Kerry Eugenie Prendeville. Each beautifully packaged bundle of Mind Moments includes 25 prompt cards and a helpful explanatory trifold insert for teachers. Printed on high quality stock these cards are designed to survive ongoing regular use in the classroom.

Competitively priced at €44.95 with free shipping forward thinking teachers nationwide are jumping on what’s set to be the hottest trend of the academic year. To find out more or order Mind Moments by REMind Ed today simply visit www.reminded.ie.