''Crippling" ESB bills blamed for sudden closure of Daybreak shop in Clerihan

There was a sense of shock in the Clerihan community over the weekend as the Daybreak shop closed suddenly with spiralling business costs blamed for the closure.

In a statement, the owners Dean and Triona Hand, said today that they had no option but to close the doors of the business they had built up over the last 10 years.

They pointed to crippling costs and said the nail in the coffiin came when their ESB bills quadrupled in the last few months.

The couple released an emotional statement this afternoon paying tribute to their staff and thanking their loyal customers.

"It’s with deepest regret that we announce the closure of Daybreak ,Clerihan. After 10 years of hard work and building up a loyal customer base, working alongside the most wonderful team, who could only be described as extended family, we had no option but to close our doors. The unfortunate reality of trying to run a small business today is crippling… with wages, spiralling costs, Rates and the nail in the coffin was our ESB bills… our ESB bill quadrupled in the last few months … utterly unsustainable.

The harsh reality is that a lot of small businesses will not survive this onslaught unless something gives! Over our two stores we employed 31 people… we served the wonderful people of Clerihan and surrounds for ten years and made good friends along the way. There is no incentive in this country to operate a business and create employment.. in fact you are only penalised via taxes and rates if you do so…

We would like to sincerely thank all of our loyal customers over the years, we will miss your faces and the chats. You have given us 10 wonderful years. We weren’t just a shop but a meeting place for people in the village. During covid when people felt so isolated, they could come to the shop for a chat and connect with people again..for some of the older generation of our village it might have been their only chat with people all day.

To Noelle, Breda, Hazel, Annie, Clare D., Claire K, Yvonne, Val, Lauren, Megan, Mia, Joey, Ciara, Linda and Emma, thank you for all your hard work and friendship and we wish nothing but the best for you all in the future.

We would like to sincerely thank all of you who sent kind messages of support and advice over the past few days since our closure .. they have been very welcom," said the statement.

Staff were informed on Saturday evening that the shop was to close and a notice went up on the door of the shop on Sunday to inform the public of its closure.The notice on the shop door said that due to difficult trading conditions the owners had no choice but to cease trading immediately.



“They were very good employers and provided an excellent and much-needed service in the area. It is a very sad day for Clerihan to see the shop closing,” said a local resident.

The worsening economic situation also forced the closure of another business in the area.

The Gourmet Butcher, Clonmel butcher Kevin Walsh, had to close his Thurles outlet.

“The Government needs to sort this mess out,” he said following the closure of his Thurles store over rising costs.

In a post on social media, the Clonmel butcher spoke of the heartbreak involved.

“Breaks my heart, but costs are just too high for our new business. Had to call it a day in our brand new butchery in Thurles. Gutted for all the team and our customers that supported us since opening. Very tough times ahead for small businesses. Government need to sort this mess,” added a frustrated Kevin.







