Great turnout for Santa Fun Run in Cahir

The Meet & Train Group held their annual Santa Run last weekend in cold but dry weather conditions.

The money collected from the run goes towards the Christmas lights which are so important to the town at this time of year. Dympna Ryan from Dundrum was the first lady home and Darragh Boland, Clonmel AC was the first junior male home while Johnny Cummins and his dog Taylor took the first Senior Man (and dog!) home title. This was a fun event where people dressed up in their Christmas outfits to run either the 5km or 1km route. The prize for the best outfit on the day went to young Robert Atkins English.

This Saturday night of the 14 December is our Christmas night out and tickets available from the committee at €10 each. This is to cover the cost of the entertainer on the night. It’s sure to be a great night out so even if you have been missing for a while it’s a great chance to catch up and maybe bring the partners to see what the rest of the gang look like.

Dates for the diary also are the new series of Operation Transformation Walk on 18 January

