Santa arrives in Cahir to turn on Christmas lights

When Santa Claus arrived into town on last Saturday evening it was to great excitement in a packed square where he turned on the lights. He was ably assisted by Mrs Claus and the elves.

Thanks to the services of Peter Forristal who gave them a lift in his lovely sleigh.

The arrival of Santa was followed by a parade of push bikes and pedal tractors and go carts all decked out in lights. The Cahir International Group also paraded carrying their countries flags closely followed by the Dualla Tractor Run who had travelled from Cashel in an illuminated run in aid of the Order of Malta. This tractor run is growing every year and it’s great to see them all lit up with their Christmas Lights adding to the occasion. The winner of the best tractor was Ger Gleeson; it’s amazing how he found time following a new arrival earlier in the week. We wish Laura, Ger and baby Paige the happiest Christmas of all.

The evening was capped off with some lovely playing of Christmas carols by the Tipperary and Cahir Brass Band Members before Santa switched on the lights under the guidance of electrician Steven Flannery.

The town is looking well in lights and as always these come at a cost. All contributions towards the lights can be paid to the CDA office where receipts will be issued and the full list of subscribers will be published in the coming weeks.

Santa then joined Mrs Claus and before heading back to the North Pole having fulfilled his duties in Cahir he and Mrs Claus and the children had lots of photos with the sleigh.

