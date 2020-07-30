PLEASE SUPPORT: Fundraising walk on Sunday for Tipperary lung transplant recipient
TYRONE AND BRIDGET FENNESSY
Fundraising walk in Clogheen on Sunday, August 2
Fundraising Walk for Tyrone and Bridget Fennessy
Clogheen man, Tyrone Fennessy has recently undergone a lung transplant.
The fund will help to defray non-medical expenses incurred by Bridget during his hospilitization.
The walk will be held on Sunday next August 2 at 11am (5km Shanrahan Loop). Registration at St. Paul’s Clogheen Community Centre 10.30am is €10.
All walkers entered in a free draw sponsored by local businesses.
Donation box: Colm Browne XL and P.J. & Margaret English Vee Valley Fruit and Veg, Clogheen.
Your generosity will be much appreciated. We extend good wishes to Tyrone for a speedy recovery.
