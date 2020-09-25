Garda-run 'Cycle Safely Training Programme' in Cahir this Sunday 

Gardaí in Cahir have designed a Cycle Safely training programme for young people as part of Bike Safety Week on Sunday next, September 27 starting at 12.00 at Cahir Day Care Centre beside Church.

Young people and their parent(s) are invited to attend and due to Covid regulations there will be no more than 12 people per group with strict social distancing in place. The programme will be in three parts 1. General overview, demonstration and input on cycling. 2. Skills and technique training. 3. Supervised cycling.

Time slots will be available from 12 to 5pm and can be reserved on a first come first serve basis by emailing Cahir.community@garda.ie with your name and size of group participating in the training (i.e. 2 adults and 3 children) and a contact telephone number. (Adults must be present with their children for the duration of the training programme.

Bring a well maintained bike, helmet, appropriate clothing and refreshments