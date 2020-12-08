County Tipperary primary school's readathon raises €2,816 for Multiple Sclerosis

Congratulations to the Fifth Class of Grange National School who have been busy reading books for this year's MS Readathon. They raised €2,816 in sponsorship while doing so!

Maith Sibh Rang a Cúig!

First Communion Class

And staying with Grange National School we would like to congratulation Third Class who finally received their First Holy Communion on Saturday last, December 5 in St. Nicholas’ Church, Grange. The following children took part in a most beautiful ceremony celebrated by Fr. Michael Toomey and Fr. Bernard Frawley.

Heather Carrigan Darragh Cooney, Zane Doheny, Maggie Mae Fitzgerald, Niamh Flanagan, Lachlann Grogan, Henri Kearney, Jack Kinahan, Jack Kirwan, David Long, Paddy McLoughlin, Avril Moloney, Charlie Morrissey, Aidan Neal, Matthew Nugent, Ollie O’Connor, Chloe Shealy O’Donnell, Alexandra O’Dwyer Gracie O’Sullivan, Fionn RocheAoibhinn Ryan, Aoibheann WalshFinn Walsh, James Walsh, Rheeya Singh, Memphis Buchwald.

Christmas Jumper Day

We look forward to our Christmas Jumper Day on Friday, December 11 to raise money for Crumlin Childrens' Hospital Health Foundation.

Happy Christmas

Grange Community Council would like to wish everyone a very Happy and Peaceful Christmas and a prosperous new year.