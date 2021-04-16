Cahir Park AFC looking forward to kicking off on Monday

Children’s Sport resuming - Hi to all our players, members, parents & supporters, we hope you are keeping well.

It’s great news that all going well children’s sport will be resuming from Monday, April 26. We will be in touchwith plans around ensuring a safe return for all Cahir Park Schoolboys and girls players, training evenings for each group and registration details for the 2021 season.

New Players, Coaches and Helpers always welcome. Private Message our Facebook page for further details.

We look forward to meeting everyone once again safely soon.

Goalkeeping Coaching - J4K Goalkeeping coaching coming to Cahir Park Astro once restrictions are lifted. Free trial takes place on Tuesday, May 4. Contact Matthew for further details or to reserve a place.