Kayaking in Tipperary - They're back at it on the Suir once again
SUIR VALLEY ADVENTURES
Kayaking resumes in Cahir- Colm O’Meara and Dad Mike had a wonderful trip along the river in Cahir last Sunday guided by Will Nugent (centre)
Suir Valley Adventures
The popular Kayaking Club are delighted to be back on the water since May 3 thanks to the lifting of restrictions.
Booking is now open to all. Suir Valley Adventures offers classes for complete beginners and trips around Cahir and along sections of our lovely Suir too.
To book contact Will on 083 1772626 or on Facebook Suir Valley Adventures. This is an adventure not to be missed!
