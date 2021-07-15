A Wellness Weekend in Tipperary - now that sounds like a tonic

Learn of the the benefits of spending time in nature.
WELLNESS WEEKEND
Wellness weekend at Ballyboy House plus Tea & Coffee for St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen. Inviting all adults seeking some peace and quiet. We are holding a Wellness Weekend in Ballyboy House, Clogheen on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25.
This is a community event supported by Tipperary County Council. The aim of the Wellness Weekend is to give people a chance to try activities that promote health and wellbeing, especially because of the benefits of spending time in nature.
We will also be serving tea, coffee and cakes (sponsored by Brownes XL Shop, Clogheen) with donations for these going to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.
Call Jane for more information (086 3655314).
