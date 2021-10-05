First meeting of participation network will take place in Cahir

The first post-Covid in person meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Public Participation Network Municipal District will take place on Thursday October 7 at 6:30pm in Cahir House Hotel. Tipperary PPN is a formal network.

Its vision is to inform, strengthen and empower through participation, and to support the three pillars of Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Groups to have their say in shaping local society. It provides a structure to facilitate the two-way flow of information between the local authority and the three pillars, to influence plans and policies for the future development of Tipperary.

Tipperary PPN has representatives on many boards on committees throughout the county structure. It enables the concerns and experiences of the community to be incorporated at an early stage of policy development, leading to more positive outcomes.

To become a member of the PPN groups must be active in county Tipperary, and have aims and objectives which are compatible with the principles of the PPN, and be not for profit.

If your community group is affiliated to the PP) and you are in the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District, then this meeting is for you and your group.

The meeting will give informative updates, general information and there will be a guest slot from Positive Psychologist, Siobhan Connolly-Hogan, on moving forward and getting back to being active in your group.

Refreshments will be provided and there will be free goodie bags for all who attend. The event will strictly adhere to present Covid-19 restrictions and you need to register on Eventbrite so that the organisers know the exact numbers attending.

Registration information from Ruth Smith on 087-4567111 or email her on coordinator

@ppntipperary.ie and the link will be sent to you.

Ruth Smith is now the County Co-ordinator for Tipperary PPN and her office is in Thurles Chamber Enterprise Centre which is located on LIT campus.

Formerly the community development co-ordinator at Knockanrawley Resource Centre, in Tipperary Town, Ruth has been a community worker for 26 years, 22 of those years were with the resource centre itself.

Before working in Tipperary Town, Ruth also worked in Cashel setting up and running women’s and parents’ groups for four years. Through this work, Ruth got to know west Tipperary quite extensively and has a lot of experience working with a wide range of community groups and agencies. She is a group facilitator by trade and really enjoys working with groups to identify specific needs and on addressing those needs or gaps. Ruth acknowledges, though, that the huge number of affiliated groups (1,300) to the PPN means that she will work on a different level with them to what she has been used to before.

“I’m really excited to start getting to know more of this wonderful county and meet some of the PPN member groups. My plan is to carry on the good work already achieved by the PPN and empower more groups to get their collective, community voices heard in our local decision-making forums.

“Since Covid hit us, it feels like people are taking stock as volunteers and the work and commitment they can give. The PPN Community Wellbeing Vision is complete and can support PPN community reps to bring that voice to the table and really make a difference.

“The Tipperary PPN is going to work within all five of the county’s municipal districts, listening to what the member groups want, their thoughts and ideas, as we all move together, into a potentially different and more diverse future.”

Ruth is in the office in Thurles from Tuesday-Thursday each week and invites people to come and meet her at any time there.

Written by Martin Quinn