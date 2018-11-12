Gardai investigate burglary at Co. Tipperary sports centre

Gardai are investigating a break-in at Carrick-on-Suir's Sean Kelly Sports Centre last Friday.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the Pill Road based sports centre and swimming pool was broken into between 9pm and 11pm on November 9. The burglars broke glass in an outer door and also damaged an internal door in the premises.

The spokesperson appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the sports centre or Pill Road area last Friday night to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 612222 or Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.