Tipperary woman 'petrified' over drugs problem in Carrick-on-Suir

A County Tipperary woman is calling on the next Government to address the drugs scourge in our society.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Shanley Ryan says "many suicides are caused by drugs."

The 19-year-old LIT Clonmel student says secondary schools need to generate more drugs and suicide awareness.

"[The situation] is really heartbreaking. I’m petrified knowing my younger siblings still have to grow up in this environment - it’s really scary,” she says.

Shanley also says young people aren’t given a proper grounding on political issues in secondary school. “Some of my generation feel fairly undereducated about politics and some don’t even know how to register to vote. This needs to be taught in schools, as it's so much more important than other subjects on the curriculum,” she adds.

