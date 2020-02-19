Musicians to perform and record Dirty Old Town in Co. Tipperary pub for art project 

Keever’s pub in Faugheen is the venue for the first part of an unique art and music project organised by an English-born artist, who is returning to the area where he spent part of his childhood.

Tonight (Wednesday, February 19) the band of musicians, who play each week at the pub, along with the locals, will gather to perform a version of the song Dirty Old Town in one take. A video of the performance will be brought by abstract artist Chris Lanigan back to his studio in Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny.

At a later date, he will paint in his studio as the recording is being played.

"The musicians and I will get the 'this is the moment' feeling when we press the record button,” he says.

"I have painted for many individuals and families but this is my first group/community project".

"A landscape artist may go out for a walk and photograph a beautiful scene, then take that photo back to the studio and paint what was photographed.

In my case, I take the musical performance (audio/video) back to the studio and paint to that at a later date.

"The action painting is also videoed - both videos are spliced together and the finished artwork will be displayed in Keever's, complete with QR code where the video can be accessed by viewers on their smartphones", says Chris.

"I'm attempting to create art with stories behind it, and this is the story of a rural pub and its clientele and community coming together to immortalise themselves in paint, song and film.

"What we are recording is a moment in time featuring the music and community of the day.”

The musicians performing tonight include regulars such as Panie Bartley and Chris O'Brien.

Chris Lanigan was born in Bristol and emigrated to Ireland in 1980 when his father Christy, who was born in Kells, Co. Kilkenny and who spent 29 years in England, decided to return home.

Chris' mother is Bristol-born Fern Lanigan. The family's first Irish home , Bishop's Nest in Ballycastle Lane, was near Faugheen and Chris went to school in Newtown Upper National School for two and-a-half years.

Coincidentally, the couple who now own Chris' family's old house, Tommy Enright (banjo) and Marie O'Shea Enright (vocals, guitar), are accomplished musicians and will perform at tonight's recording in Keever's.

All are invited to this free event.