"I stayed at home to save the world" - Tipperary kids' tell us their stories of lockdown

Pupils of a Carrick-on-Suir primary school got creative during the Covid-19 lockdown and wrote stories and created art works based on the theme: “I stayed at home to save the world”.

Presentation Primary School principal Pat Robinson and all his staff were amazed at the response from pupils to the art and writing project that was coordinated by teachers Jule Gahan and Una Fahy.

“It is hoped that all of these pieces will be compiled in a very special booklet that will serve as an important documentation of this unprecedented time in our history,” Mr Robinson remarked on the project.

“We are so grateful to our parents who sent in these pieces and have been so supportive of distance learning at this time.

“We would also like to wish our first class boys and sixth class girls the very best as they transition to their new schools.

“We know they will make us proud,” he added.

*Pictured are a selection of the brilliant pieces submitted, also our special school banner wishing our Graduation classes the very best as they move to their new schools.