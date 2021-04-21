Carrick-on-Suir residents group thank local firm for name stone donation

A Carrick-on-Suir residents’ group has paid tribute to a local businessman who has donated an engraved name stone to their neighbourhood.

Ballylynch Community Coming Together Group said they wished to sincerely thank Darren Waters of Waters Monumental Works for his kind donation of the beautiful stone engraved with “Mountain View, Ballylynch” which highlights the area in the avenue where the community defibrillator is located at 10a Mountain View, Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir, E32EY88.

The group pointed out that Mr Waters gave his time and services for free.