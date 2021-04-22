Throwback Thursday from 1986 - Lot 2

This week in our Throwback Thursday slots we go back all of 35 years to our edition of April 19, 1986.

The images capture events from all over the county that were making the news in The Nationalist that week covering politics, business, sport, farming, road safety promotion, charity fundraising and even a retirement.

Earlier today Lot 1 we inclueded images with connections with Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary Town, Thurles, Nenagh and Fethard. Included this time are Tipperary Town, Carrick-on-Suir, north Tipperary and west Waterford.

We hope you will recognise someone you know or remember from Yesteryears.

The above picture from our issue of April 19 shows Michael Ryan, Seskin, Donohill (left) presenting a cheque to Donal Halloran, Tipperary branch Irish Wheelchair Association in April 1986, with Albert Nolan, Patsy Burke, Larry Ryan and Kathleen Finnan, committee members.

Pictured are a group of Tipperary farmers at a demonstration in Dublin in April 1986 objecting to a 15% cut in grain prices by Brussels. Included are John Brophy, Henry Britton, Noel Delahunty, Kevin Brennan, Patrick Horgan, Donal McGrath, Richard Needham, Frank Royston and Henry Gill.

A presentation was made to James Pollard, Emmet Street, Tipperary (fifth from left) on the occasion of his retirement from the machinery section of Tipperary County Council. The presentation of a watch was made by Pat Keating, engineer, on behalf of the staff.

Pictured are prizewinners in a golf competition sponsored by Campus Oil at Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club in April 1986. William O’Callaghan (overall winner) receiving his prize from Gerry O’Sullivan (representing the sponsors). Second was John Feehan, third Bernie Murphy, best gross Noel Drohan with club president Pat Drohan and club captain John Dowling.

Charles J. Haughey, leader of Fianna, holds the cake as Deputy Jackie Fahey does the honours at a “Coming of Age” celebration in honour of the Clonmel politician in April 1986. Also included were Gene Fitzgerald, MEP, Sean Byrne, TD.