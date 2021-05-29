Tipperary post primary school earns WorldWise Global Schools award

Carrick-on-Suir’s Comeragh College community school has received a Global Citizen’s Passport award from the WorldWise Global Schools initiative for its work in raising awareness of climate change and global justice issues among its students.

For the past six years, the school has secured funding under this post-primary schools scheme to support Global Citizenship Education (GCE).

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Global Citizenship Education is taught through various subjects and Transition Year students have a designated GCE class. The Model United Nations(MUN) is one GCE extra-curricular activity run in the school. Through it, students learn about diplomacy, international relations and the UN. They research global issues and work together as delegates of countries and NGOs to resolve these issues.

Transition Year and Fifth Year students have taken part in MUN conferences over the past four years. First and Second Year students also represent the school as honourable delegates in Junior MUN. MUN events allow students to develop their knowledge of global issues as well as debating, discussion, resolution and lobbying skills.

For its WorldWise Global Schools project for 2019-2020, the school installed six new drinking water fonts to allow students to refill their water bottles and reduce plastic waste. Each student was provided with a reusable bottle. Other environment initiatives, include the collecting of rainwater, which is used to flush the school’s toilets and use of solar panels for electricity and the planting of pollinator friendly plants on the school grounds.

As well as these practical measures, students have engaged with GCE workshops to develop their understanding of sustainable development goals. A series of workshops for first and second year students on Fast Fashion took place for the school’s recent “May Day of Sustainability”.

The workshops focused on the negative impacts quick and cheap fashion have on workers in far off places and on the environment. TY students also take part in Junk Kouture every year, which allows students to get creative and develop their knowledge on sustainable fashion. The school also streams videos daily in the general purpose area on GCE topics such as “Bhutan and its efforts to retain its carbon negativity” and the talks and speeches of Former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson, who now leads a foundation devoted to combating climate change