Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series in Carrick-on-Suir

As the Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series reaches the halfway point, the fourth weekend promises a great weekend of fun and entertainment.



Tai Chi with David Corbett opens the weekend on Saturday August 14 in the Seán Healy Library Garden at 10am and 11.15am. The classes are free, to book call the Library on 051 640 591.

On Saturday, the Brewery Lane Theatre opens its doors for the first drama since the pandemic began, beginning its run of lunchtime and evening theatre with Brian Friel’s play, Lovers: Losers.

Directed by Suzanne Shine and acted by Maria Clancy, Neill Bourke, Sandra Power and Esther Byrne, there are two performances on Saturday August 14, 1pm and 7.30pm, and another lunchtime performance on Sunday at 1pm.



Further performances will take place the following weekend, on Friday August 20 at 7.30pm, Saturday August 21 at 1pm, and Sunday August 22 at 1pm.



Tickets are €10, to book call 086 127 4736 between 10am and 1pm, Monday to Thursday. Seating at the Brewery Lane Theatre is limited so early booking is advised. Lark in the Park, an open-air, pop-up music stage will be in the Castle Park on Saturday August 21 from 2pm to 5pm.

Featuring some of the best local talent, this promises to be a great afternoon of free music alongside the Ormond Castle and Manor House. People are encouraged to bring a picnic, a rug and camping chairs, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon of music in the park.