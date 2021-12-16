Search

16 Dec 2021

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club's Christmas Food Appeal fundraising has gone online

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club’s fundraising for its annual Christmas Food Appeal has gone online due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.
The community organisation has cancelled its usual pre-Christmas fundraising events and street collections for the appeal in Carrick-on-Suir in the best interest of its members and instead set up an idonate fundraising page on the internet.
All funds raised will go towards purchasing food hampers for people and families in need in the Carrick-on-Suir area.
“This will be our only fundraiser for the Christmas Food Appeal and we would really appreciate all the support you can give us, during these really difficult times. All funds raised here will go directly to this great cause,” said Lions Club President, Brian White.
To make a donation to Carrick Lions Club’s idonate page log onto: www.idonate.ie/virtual
christmasfoodappeal
The link will stay live until Christmas Eve.

