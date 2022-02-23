Search

23 Feb 2022

Three young Carrick-on-Suir AC athletes qualify for national indoor track & field finals

Carrick AC athletes Emma O'Neill and Sarah Bartley wearing the medals they won at the Munster Indoor Track & Field finals last weekend

Aileen Hahesy

23 Feb 2022 1:24 PM

The performances of three young Carrick-on-Suir Athletics Club members in the Munster Indoor Track & Field Championships in Nenagh last weekend have qualified them for the national finals in Athlone.
U18 athlete Emma O’Neill won the triple jump in her age group with a great jump of 10.92m and  was 2nd in her Long jump event with a jump of 5.12m
U13 hurdler Sarah Bartley won her heat in the 60m hurdles and finished 3rd in the final while John O’Meara finished 3rd in U14  60m hurdles.

Pictured below: John O'Meara who finished 3rd in hte U14 60m hurdles 

