Carrick-on-Suir Edmund Rice Secondary School students' soil project won award at WIT SciFest

Caption above: ERSS students who worked on science projects for Scifest. Pictured L-R: Ryan Cleary, Patrick O’Neill and John Knox. Missing from photo is student Sean Tennyson. Ryan, John and Sean won a communications award at WIT SciFest in May.

Three Edmund Rice Secondary School students won an award for their agricultural science project studying soil composition at a recent Scifest science fair at Waterford Institute of Technology last month.

Second Year students John Knox, Ryan Cleary and Sean Tennyson from Piltown won a communications award for their project based pn the study of soils on John’s family farm.

The project originated as a class-based assignment for the Junior Cert. John explained they carried out a quantitative analysis of different soil samples from the farm.

“We tested for soil composition, tested how much sand, clay and silt was in samples. We did drainage tests and tested the PH of the samples.”

John got the idea for the project from observing his father engage different people to test soil on his land.

All three students found the soil testing and analysis very interesting and plan to study Agricultural Science for the Leaving Cert.

Their project was one of a number of student science projects featured at ERSS’ own Scifest science fair in February.

Among them was an interesting project on water quality spearheaded by Transition Year students Patrick O’Neill and Nathan Wright.

Patrick said the project compared the quality of tap water in Carrick-on-Suir with river water from the Pill River. A Boil Water Notice put in place in Carrick-on-Suir gave them the idea for the project.

“We learned a lot of the water we are drinking wasn’t as clean as we thought it was. We were surprised at how low the quality of the Carrick-on-Suir tap water was,” said Patrick. “The quality of the river water wasn’t bad, similar enough to the tap water. I thought it would be much worse.”