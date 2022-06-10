Search

12 Jun 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Edmund Rice Secondary School students' soil project won award at WIT SciFest

Carrick-on-Suir Edmund Rice Secondary School students' soil project won award at WIT SciFest

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

10 Jun 2022 3:08 PM

Caption above: ERSS students who worked on science projects for Scifest. Pictured L-R: Ryan Cleary, Patrick O’Neill and John Knox. Missing from photo is student Sean Tennyson. Ryan, John and Sean won a communications award at WIT SciFest in May. 

Three Edmund Rice Secondary School students won an award for their agricultural science project studying soil composition at a recent Scifest science fair at Waterford Institute of Technology last month.

Second Year students John Knox, Ryan Cleary and Sean Tennyson from Piltown won a communications award for their project based pn the study of soils on John’s family farm.

The project originated as a class-based assignment for the Junior Cert. John explained they carried out a quantitative analysis of different soil samples from the farm.

“We tested for soil composition, tested how much sand, clay and silt was in samples. We did drainage tests and tested the PH of the samples.”

John got the idea for the project from observing his father engage different people to test soil on his land.

All three students found the soil testing and analysis very interesting and plan to study Agricultural Science for the Leaving Cert.

Their project was one of a number of student science projects featured at ERSS’ own Scifest science fair in February.

Among them was an interesting project on water quality spearheaded by Transition Year students Patrick O’Neill and Nathan Wright.

Patrick said the project compared the quality of tap water in Carrick-on-Suir with river water from the Pill River. A Boil Water Notice put in place in Carrick-on-Suir gave them the idea for the project.

“We learned a lot of the water we are drinking wasn’t as clean as we thought it was. We were surprised at how low the quality of the Carrick-on-Suir tap water was,” said Patrick. “The quality of the river water wasn’t bad, similar enough to the tap water. I thought it would be much worse.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media