Cashel Community School Seniors book place in Thomais Mhic Choilm cup 

Cashel Community School ensured their passage into the quarter finals of the Thomais Mhic Choilm cup with a six point win over Rice College Ennis on Wednesday, December 5.

From the throw in, Cashel sought to assert their dominance and raced into a three point lead with Stephen Browne, Aaron Moloney and inside forward Aaron Browne raising white flags.

Rice College got off the mark with a score from their centre forward but it was the Tipperary men who were firmly on top in the opening quarter.

The Cashel inside forward line were finding space and causing problems for the Ennis backs resulting in two more points from a Browne free and another from Riain Quigley. Despite this period of dominance however Cashel were guilty of spurning at least two clear cut goal chances. They did eventually make the breakthrough when Quigley goaled after some good work from full forward Jack McGrath.

As the game entered the second quarter the Clare side began to rally and hit 1-2 in a five minute blitz bringing the score line to 1-5 to 1-3. The Cashel men might at this stage have wondered would they rue those missed opportunities. The Cashel response did come courtesy of their dangerous inside line, this time Browne with two and McGrath, one, firing over points.

They continued to finish the half well and goaled though energetic midfielder Aaron Moloney. The accurate Browne managed to raise one more white flag just before the ref’s whistle to leave the scores 2-9 to 1-3 at halftime.

Cashel started the second as they had the first, even down to the same opening scorer in Stephen Browne.

The men from the Banner were not going to lie down however and again had 1-2 scored in a frenetic period of play which saw their own full forward line bear fruit leaving four between the sides. The lead was once again extended thanks to the brilliance of Browne slotting three vital points, two from play. The see-saw pattern did not end there however as Rice College once again raised a green flag. The Cashel men would be really put to the pin of their collar when their lead was cut to two through two further points leaving the score 2-13 to 3-8.

Cashel's character came to the fore again as their back line thundered out with ball after ball in the closing stages and their forwards did the job at the other end accounting for the last four points to see them run out six point winners.

This win was born of Cashel’s greater consistency of work rate.

Stephen Browne and the selfless Fearghail O’Donoghue led the charge in this regard. Some lung-busting runs from Lorcan Carr and some tenacious defending from Conor O’Dwyer standing out.

Cashel CS will now face either St. Joseph’s Tulla or Coláiste Chriost Rí in a quarter final on the second Wednesday in January.

Cashel team: Christopher Geraghty, Ben Loughman, Tomás Bourke, Jamie Duncan, Conor O’Dwyer, John Ryan, Lorcan Carr, Aaron Moloney (1-1), Liam McGrath (0-1), Jack O’Rourke, Stephen Browne(0-2), Fearghail O’Donoghue, Riain Quigley(1-1), Jack McGrath(0-2), Aaron Browne(0-9, 3 frees).

Subs: Euan Ryan for Bourke, Ben Ryan for O’Rourke, John Marnane (0-1) for O’Donoghue and David Sinclair for Moloney. Also; Jack Currivan, Páiric Brosnan, Reuben Bourke, Brian Og O’Dwyer, Ciarán Moroney, Mark Casey and Conor Farrell.