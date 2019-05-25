Tension mounts as Tipperary counts gets under way in Thurles

The count for forty seats on Tipperary County Council has begun at the Presentation secondary school in Thurles.

The first boxes were opened at 9am and the ballot papers are now being sorted with the local election, European election and divorce referendum ballots all in one box.

The counts are taking place for eight electoral areas and tally men and women are busy taking note of the number ones.

First tallies should be available later this morning but the actual counts are not expected to begin until later this evening.

