Cashel EU team to represent Ireland in Estonia

Last weekend a group of nine people travelled from Cashel to Polva in Estonia as the Irish representatives to the Charter of European Rural Communities.

They are pictured here at the culinary evening where they presented a selection of Irish foods: Cashel cheese, smoked salmon, traditional brown bread and Tipperary whiskey.

The EU Rural Charter has several meetings a year; in 2020 the summer meeting will be in Spain and the Youth meeting will be held in Cashel. It will celebrate its 30th anniversary in Cissé France this September