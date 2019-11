Congratulations to Jaco Oosthuysen and his assistant coach William Hayes, who officially launched the new Peak Performance Academy in Larkspur Park, Cashel, recently.

The goal of this academy is to develop the skills of players from Larkspur, Emly, Hospital and Lattin tennis clubs.

Thanks to the sponsors of this great initiative, Con Traas Apple farm, Cahir and Dr Jaco Oosthuysen, Fethard, and best wishes to the academy for the future