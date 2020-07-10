Fundraiser appeal launched for Cashel King Cormacs Camogie Club

A major online fundraising drive is currently underway for Cashel King Cormacs Camogie Club after they were forced to cancel several of their planned fundraising events for the year.

A GoFund Me page set up last month has raised over €3,300 since it was launched and organisers are hoping to meet the overall €7,500 target in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Cashel King Cormacs Camogie Club like so many sporting clubs throughout the country have found it extremely difficult during the past four months. Several fundraising events that we had planned to stage throughout the year unfortunately had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. Without those much needed funds we now face the added pressure to ensure our teams can partake in competitive action for the compact season that lays ahead. Our club operates on a minimal financial budget and every penny raised would have contributed significantly to the day to day running of all our club teams and overheads.

With spiralling costs it's not easy. Therefore we are appealing to the people of Cashel and hinterland for your kind support. Maybe it's your daughter's club, your niece's or grandchild's, we are reaching out for your support. Every euro is invaluable to us and we ask you to help the club out with a donation, no matter how big or small if at all possible. At present we have many girls playing from U6's right up to Senior level. The Tipperary teams too are backboned by many players from Cashel King Cormacs Camogie Club something we are all very proud of. Our goal is to continue to ensure we give every girl the opportunity to be the best they can be and we can strive to achieve this with your generosity.”

To donate visit GoFundMe Cashel Camogie Club online.