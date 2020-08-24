Burst water main impacting Tipperary estate

A burst water main is affecting water supply to Caiseal na Rí estate in Cashel, Tipperary.

Crews are on the ground this Monday morning working to locate and repair the break.

In the meantime, a tanker is in place in the estate for those customers without water.

Irish Water would like to remind the public to adhere to all public health advice in relation to social distancing when collecting water from the tanker.

Further updates will be available on the Irish Water website and Twitter. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278