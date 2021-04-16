Tipp Council backs call to fix broken septic tanks

Department is urged to help with sewerage problems in any way they can

Tipperary County Council has unanimously agreed to support a Notice of Motion from Sinn Fein's, Tony Black to write to the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien, TD urging his department to establish a fund or grant scheme to solve the crux of broken septic tank or sewage treatment plants that service DPI housing estates which the Council are prevented from taking in charge.



Cllr Black ( pictured in the photo above on the left) said that too many estates are having to use their bond money to have pipes and sewers pumped out and having old and unsuitable treatment plants repaired.



“In this county we can use Dún nÓr in Donaskeigh as an example. Having sewage coming up through drains and manholes is the stuff of nightmares and we should be urging the Department and the government to help these stranded residents in every way we can,” he said.