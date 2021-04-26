Tipperary man using cannabis to manage pain warned not to 'fall foul in future'

A man was using cannabis alongside medication to manage spinal pain, a defence solicitor told Cashel District Court.

Ciaran Costello of Aughnagomaun, Horse and Jockey, Thurles was before the court for a Section 3 unlawful possession of cannabis herb offence.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said that on May 24, 2020, at Old Road, Cashel, gardaí stopped and searched the defendant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found him in possession of €10 worth of cannabis herb.

She said the defendant co-operated and has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client, 33, is offering a plea of guilty to the court.

His client works as a care assistant and has two children.

Judge Terence Finn ordered the defendant to make a €500 contribution to the court poor box.

“If you fall foul in the future you’ll only have yourself to blame,” Judge Finn added.