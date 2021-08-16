16/08/2021

Search our Archive

Cashel U12s win spot in Cup Final

Congratulations to Clare County U12s on the win and to Glantine Football Club for such a well run and enjoyable tournament

Cashel U12s win spot in Cup Final

Congratulations to the Cashel Town FC's U12s girls team

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Our U12 girls travelled to Templeglantine in West Limerick on Sunday to play at the Glantine FC in an Invitational tournament, an event first run in 1984.


Hosts Glantine FC, the Clare County U12 and Kerry County U12 sides were our high quality opposition.


However, this remarkable group of girls never back down from a challenge and delighted the coaches and supporters who made the long trip west with a series of great performances that saw us top the league table and win a spot in the Cup Final.

Our results and scorers were:
Cashel Town 1-0 Kerry County Gold U12
Cashel Town 1- 0 Clare County Yellow U12 Neasa
Cashel Town 0-0 Glantine
Cashel Town 0-0 Kerry County Green U12
Cashel Town 1-0 Clare County Blue U12

Unbeaten, we faced Clare County U12 in the final.

Our opponents started very well and we conceded our first goal of the tournament, but we fought back to create some great chances, only a spirited defence by the Clare County side kept us out.
It was an amazing achievement to finish runner up in a competition with county representative sides and we're all incredibly proud of a brilliant group of girls.


Congratulations to Clare County U12s on the win and to Glantine Football Club for such a well run and enjoyable tournament.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media