Cashel U12s win spot in Cup Final

Our U12 girls travelled to Templeglantine in West Limerick on Sunday to play at the Glantine FC in an Invitational tournament, an event first run in 1984.



Hosts Glantine FC, the Clare County U12 and Kerry County U12 sides were our high quality opposition.



However, this remarkable group of girls never back down from a challenge and delighted the coaches and supporters who made the long trip west with a series of great performances that saw us top the league table and win a spot in the Cup Final.

Our results and scorers were:

Cashel Town 1-0 Kerry County Gold U12

Cashel Town 1- 0 Clare County Yellow U12 Neasa

Cashel Town 0-0 Glantine

Cashel Town 0-0 Kerry County Green U12

Cashel Town 1-0 Clare County Blue U12

Unbeaten, we faced Clare County U12 in the final.

Our opponents started very well and we conceded our first goal of the tournament, but we fought back to create some great chances, only a spirited defence by the Clare County side kept us out.

It was an amazing achievement to finish runner up in a competition with county representative sides and we're all incredibly proud of a brilliant group of girls.



Congratulations to Clare County U12s on the win and to Glantine Football Club for such a well run and enjoyable tournament.