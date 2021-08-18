The Henry Girls for Cashel Arts Festival in September

The Henry Girls: tickets go on sale on September 2
The Cashel Arts Festival team is delighted to announce the Henry Girls as part of their September line up.
The Henry Girls are sisters Karen, Lorna, and Joleen McLaughlin from the most Northerly part of county Donegal.
The trio formed as a professional music group in 2001 and has recorded 6 studio albums, a couple of Eps and a live album of music by The Boswell Sisters of New Orleans (released February 2020).
Infused with the rich cultural heritage of their native Donegal but with a transatlantic flavour their music has been described as ʻ full-bodied and powerfully dynamic.
They have successfully learned to interweave their traditional roots with contemporary elements, earning them both commercial success and spectacular critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.
The Henry Girls have played at many festivals all over Europe and beyond and they regularly tour in countries like Germany, Holland, Austria, UK, Ireland and USA.
More News
Thurles Golf Club will host the Friends of Tipperary Football golf classic on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.