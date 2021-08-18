18/08/2021

The Henry Girls for Cashel Arts Festival in September

The Henry Girls are sisters Karen, Lorna, and Joleen McLaughlin from the most Northerly part of county Donegal

The Cashel Arts Festival team is delighted to announce the Henry Girls as part of their September line up.

The Henry Girls are sisters Karen, Lorna, and Joleen McLaughlin from the most Northerly part of county Donegal.

The trio formed as a professional music group in 2001 and has recorded 6 studio albums, a couple of Eps and a live album of music by The Boswell Sisters of New Orleans (released February 2020).


Infused with the rich cultural heritage of their native Donegal but with a transatlantic flavour their music has been described as ʻ full-bodied and powerfully dynamic.


They have successfully learned to interweave their traditional roots with contemporary elements, earning them both commercial success and spectacular critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.
The Henry Girls have played at many festivals all over Europe and beyond and they regularly tour in countries like Germany, Holland, Austria, UK, Ireland and USA.

