End is in sight for Cashel’s ‘Steeples’ estate to be taken in charge

Residents of The Steeples in Cashel are still waiting to have their estate taken in charge by the council, years after it was partially completed.



Tipperary/Cashel/Cahir Municipal District has more estates to take in charge than any other district in the county, heard councillors at this month’s meeting.



Cllr Michael Fitzgerald forwarded a motion, calling on the council to help the residents, so “that immediate steps be taken to carry out immediate measures at the Steeples estate, Cashel. The residents are extremely concerned regarding the speeding of vehicles in the estate”.



Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said that each estate that needs to be taken in charge, has its own unique problems. The Steeples has a “first class residents’ committee” that is “not afraid to get its hands dirty” but the residents cannot install street lighting, road markings and other necessary works and safety measures. “They can’t stop people illegally parking in their estate. These are small things that we can help them with.”



Residents in the Steeples could fix the drains themselves, but they don’t have access to the keys for the grill.



The Steeples is currently one of five estates that the council are in interviews with developers with, to finish so it can be taken in charge. The other such estate in Cashel is Windmill Close.



“The residents are not afraid to take on work themselves. We have gone in there and put in ‘no dumping’ signs - we have shown that we can be proactive in helping the residents.”



Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said he hoped the negotiations would “come to fruition very soon. I hope we can find a developer that will finish the Steeples estate, and so we can give it back to the residents.

“Road safety is paramount. There are cars in there flying in from side roads, there are no stop signs, no white lines, no yellow lines. There is nothing in there to slow down the traffic and help people in a quiet estate just out of town.”



Cllr Declan Burgess seconded the motion. “I was only there the other night. It’s one that is progressing in a timely fashion. The residents can see there’s a push. The developer is interested, and there’s been pre-planning and engagement with the local authority.” The council has granted permission to finish the estate, and once the “snag list” is completed, the lighting, infrastructure, and footpaths, will be left to a high standard so that Tipperary Co Council can take it over.



Executive engineer Kieran Ladden said he will be inspecting the area shortly and is writing to the Receivers to see “what we can and can’t do.” “It remains a private estate until it is taken in charge.”

Separately, Cllr Andy Moloney inquired if the council should put a motion to central government to get an allocation for the county in relation to covering the costs of unfinished estates.

Mr Ladden said they are in negotiations with financial institutions to limit the liability of the council to costs incurred by incomplete estates. Sometimes, the bond may cover the defects, and in other cases, it doesn’t, explained Mr Ladden.



“I do a site resolution plan. I assess the costs to rectify that estate and that cost is divided between the bond, Tipperary County Council’s lighting section, and Irish Water.”

Where there is no bond, the costs fall to the local authority.



“The estates that are on the unfinished housing register - we’ve had some developers who look in to finishing them out,” added Mr Ladden.