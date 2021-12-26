Ag Cuímhnigh Tiobraid Árann - CD Launch & Concert in Cashel's Brú Ború heritage centre

Cashel's cultural centre Brú Ború will play host to a CD launch and concert on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8pm.
Ag Cuímhnigh Tiobraid Árann - Remembering Tipperary in the Centenary of the Decade of Revolution. Songs composed by Séamus Doran.
Singers – Tadhg Maher, Aidan Doran, Deirdre Scanlan, Aishling Rafferty, Zoe Gleeson. Speakers – John Connors, John Flannery, Seán Hogan, May Casey, Julianne McKeigue, Niamh Hassett, Caitlin white. Sound & Stage – Pat Marnane. M.C. Fran Curry. Tickets €25 – Includes CD plus Complimentary Commemorative Booklet.
Doors 7pm.
This event is supported by Tipperary County Council.
