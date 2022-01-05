Cashel man in crash near Holycross on Sunday

Fire brigade from Cashel had to attend scene of crash between Boherlahan and Holycross
A driver injured in a car crash near Holycross last Sunday evening, had to be cut from his car by the emergency services.
The crash happened on Sunday, January 2, in the evening time. It's understood the driver was involved in a collision with another vehicle when his car left the road.
The Cashel Fire Brigade was mobilised to this incident at 5.12pm.
Two units from Cashel attended for a total period of about 2 hours and thirty minutes. It's understood the driver is from Cashel town.
