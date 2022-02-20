Search

20 Feb 2022

Cashel based Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne welcomes tourist boost from a potential Prince Charles visit

Future British King may visit Cashel and Cahir in the coming months according to media reports

Prince Charles may visit Cashel, as his mother, Queen Elizabeth did in 2011

20 Feb 2022 3:00 PM

Members of the community across the political divide have reacted this week to the news that Prince Charles may visit Cashel and Cahir in the coming months.


Cashel based Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne stated: “While no visit has been confirmed, if Prince Charles were to come to Cashel and Cahir, it would be of great benefit to the local tourism industry and would provide a platform from which the world could see the beauty and historical heritage that both towns and their hinterland have to offer.


“It would also act as a showcase for the ingenuity of the people of Tipperary, and it would be good if the visit were to also include other areas of the county that deserve to be given the kind of global attention that comes with such a visit.


“Over recent years, Sinn Féin representatives have met with members of the Royal Family, including my own brother Michael who greeted Queen Elizabeth II when she visited Cashel in 2011.


“As there has been no official confirmation of the visit of Prince Charles, it is too early to say if any invitations to meet with the visitors will be extended. If such an invitation were to be issued, then of course, it will be considered by myself and my party colleagues.”

