Johnny Fogarty – Cashel Person of the Year

Johnny Fogarty was the very popular recipient of the Cashel Person of the Year Award 2022 at a presentation ceremony in Halla na Feile, Cashel, on Wednesday, March 16th.

This is an annual event organised by Cashel Lions Club since 1978. Johnny received the award in the presence of a large gathering which included Johnny’s family and friends, members of Larkspur Park Tennis Club and members of Cashel Lions Club.

Johnny was selected for this year’s award in recognition of his lifetime of service to Larkspur Park and in particular for highlighting Cashel’s wonderful built environment and heritage, by building models of twenty six local buildings which were featured so prominently in the recent RTE Nationwide programme.

In his introductory remarks at this year’s award ceremony, Cashel Lions Club President, Eddie Morrissey stated that the list of previous recipients of the Cashel Person of the Year Award read like a ‘who’s who of active community volunteers who contributed to the overall quality of life in the recent history of Cashel’ and he was delighted that Johnny Fogarty will now be the thirty sixth recipient if the award.

