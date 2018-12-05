Nathan Carter brings his Christmas show to Thurles

Ireland’s hottest act Nathan Carter returns to The Dome at Semple Stadium when he brings his spectacular Christmas show to Thurles on Saturday, December 15.

Tickets are now on sale at The GAA shop in Thurles 0504 22702 and online at www.ticketmaster.ie

It’s really been a wonder year for Nathan. The pinnacle was singing before Pope Francis before 70,000 in Croke Park, during his historic visit just gone by, where he received an ecstatic reaction from the audience (and the Pontiff!)

Setting up for tonights big gig in St Catharines Ontario pic.twitter.com/E3tKbHmhAI — nathan carter (@iamNATHANCARTER) December 4, 2018

His fifth studio album Born For The Road went straight to Number One on its release in September last, making it his fifth album to debut at the top of the charts, for the honorary Irishman, from Liverpool.

He has just finished a tour of the USA and Canada and it has proved to be hugely successful with plans to return again in 2019. Already his show run in Branson, Missouri was extended, and he has since been invited back in 2019 for a longer three week run. He also performed his first German tour this May.

His hour-long TV show Nathan Carter Christmas Special is running again on RTE this year over Christmas, so watch out for it. Last years shows hit over 560,000 viewers!

Nathan promises 'a must-see live show, with his amazing band' and says his Thurles gig “will be an unforgettable night for all my fans.”



