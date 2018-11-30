Tipperary going out guide

Garda Concert

Clonmel Community Gardai are holding its annual charity concert on December 6 2018 at 8pm in Hotel Minella. All monies raised will go directly to local charities C.A.R.E. Clonmel, La Cairde Alzheimer Society and Irish Heart Foundation. Tickets are €15 and are available from CARE Centre Clonmel, Clonmel Garda Station, Marians Bookshop and Hotel Minella.

Neil Delamere

Neil Delamere plays The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday 29 December at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now and cost €25.

Lisa Hannigan in Thurles

Songwriter Lisa Hannigan stops by the Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday December 8. Tickets €20.

Brewin’ up a storm in Clonoulty

West End superstar Rebecca Storm has been unveiled as the headline act for this year's Christmas concert in aid of Clonoulty NS on December 9 with all money raised going towards the development of the school's sporting facilities. Tickets cost €25 and are available now from Clonoulty NS, Clonoulty Post Office, Rossmore Post Office, Carmel’s shop Clonoulty, T.J. Ryan Family Butcher Dundrum, the Bookworm Thurles and O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy Cashel. Doors open 7pm, unreserved seating.

Ballet Ireland

Presents The Nutcracker in The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, December 1. Tickets cost from €15 for children under 14 years and adult tickets cost €22. Show begins at 7pm.

Thurles Community Panto presents Sleeping Beauty

It's everyone's favourite classic princess story, with a touch of panto comedy! Thurles Community Panto present Sleeping Beauty in The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Friday December 28 at 7pm, Saturday December 29 2pm, Sunday December 30 at 2pm and 7pm and Monday December 31 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets €16/13/45 (family of four)