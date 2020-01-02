New Year's Day babies joy for Tipperary couples at Clonmel hospital

There were joyous scenes at South Tipperary General Hospital as two babies entered the world in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Cahir's Paddy Barrett and Tina O'Meara welcomed Michael Joseph, who weighed 3.4kg, at 00.54am.

Baby girl Remi, born to parents Calvin and Chia, later arrived at 3.30am on New Year's Day. She weighed 3.3kg.

Calvin and Chia with baby Remi at South Tipperary General Hospital

The second baby born at Limerick's University Maternity Hospital on New Year's Day was to a mother who runs a bar and guesthouse in County Tipperary with her partner.

Ashley Barron, whose first baby was born at 4.33am, says she is delighted with her new arrival and that it’s the best start possible to the new decade.

She and her partner, MJ Buckley, operate The Junction Gastro Bar and Guesthouse at Limerick Junction.

The couple have yet to decide on a name for their baby daughter.

Ashley (33) arrived at the hospital on Sunday to be induced but reveals their daughter, who weighed 2.8kg, decided to wait until New Year's Day to make an appearance.

Ashley Barron with her new newborn daughter and University Maternity Hospital, Limerick, staff