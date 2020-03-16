Gardai Day hold successful 'Day of Engagement' in County Tipperary village

Gardaí from the Clonmel District held a community engagement day of action in Kilsheelan.

During the course for the day, Gardai made several visits to the elderly, businesses and schools in Kilsheelan.

Gardai visited schools where they discussed road safety, cyber bullying, internet safety and the role An Garda Síochána plays in the community.

A fun time was had by all and the children were given a chance to try on Garda hats and look at some of the equipment Gardaí use.

The children enjoyed arresting each other but also the Gardai and even Superintendent William Leahy.

Checkpoints were carried out in Kilsheelan village checking vehicles for any road traffic offences and to give out crime prevention leaflets to motorists.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tom O'Dwyer held a meeting with members of the community at KPLAN community hall, Kilsheelan where he delivered a very informative talk in relation to personal safety, text alert and property marking.

A property marking demonstration was then held where Gardaí highlighted the need to mark valuable property, if possible.

Speaking at the meeting, Sgt O'Dwyer said -

"The most important thing for anyone who owns machinery, tools, materials and equipment is to keep them secure.

“ If possible, put some type of identity mark on them by way of stamping or etching.

“Every year, An Garda Síochána recover hundreds of thousands worth of machinery and tools, a lot of which goes unclaimed,”

Speaking at Clonmel Garda Station, Inspector Alma Molloy said -

"Getting out and building on the strong relationships we have with the community in Kilsheelan was the main objective of this operation.

“School visits, checkpoints and crime prevention stands allows to engage with the locals so we can get to know each other better.

“It also gives us the chance to get feedback directly from the people we serve.”