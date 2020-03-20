Tipperary Garda's great community spirit doesn't go unnoticed

With the country currently in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, our inter-dependency on each other as a community has never before been as obvious or as necessary.

In the words of An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, on St Patrick’s Night: "We are in the midst of a global and national emergency – a pandemic – the likes of which none of us has seen before.”

We had a message passed on to us yesterday by a lady telling us about a local Garda who went way beyond the call of duty, personifying the spirit that we must all attempt to replicate in these testing weeks and possibly months ahead.

The message read:

“You know how great a community we have when you ring your chemist and get no reply. Then you ring Clonmel Garda Station to enquire if my chemist was closed. Got Garda Gemma, who sent a Garda over to the chemist where people were waiting outside. They got the prescription and delivered it out to my house. That is the best experience I have ever had as my husband is very ill.”

We will keep the name of the contributor to ourselves, but take a bow Garda Gemma Grogan at Clonmel Garda Station.

As An Taoiseach added a couple of nights ago: “Not all superheroes wear capes… some wear scrubs and gowns.”

And sometimes they wear a Garda uniform also. Well done Gemma for reminding us all that the little things matter too and that we can all play a part in making life a little easier for each other.